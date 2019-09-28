  • 14:03 Dec 31, 2019
P40
Rumoured Specs

Huawei P40

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5500 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + TOF
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5500 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset, though it is not known whether it will support 5G connectivity or not. 

 

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 3mm hole. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

398 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

40MP + 20MP + 8MP + TOF (Quad Camera: 40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, punch-hole design)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)

Battery

Capacity

5500 mAh (with HUAWEI 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor, Mali-G76MP10 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei P40 Pro render, Huawei P40 specs leaked online

Huawei P40 Pro render, Huawei P40 specs leaked online

The front panel of the Huawei P40 Pro reveals dual-punch hole design with minimal bezels around the corners.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies