Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5500 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset, though it is not known whether it will support 5G connectivity or not.
On the camera front, the Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 3mm hole. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
398 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
40MP + 20MP + 8MP + TOF (Quad Camera: 40MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 5x Telephoto lens with OIS, ToF Depth sensor, Laser AF, PDAF, CAF, AIS)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, punch-hole design)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5500 mAh (with HUAWEI 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor, Mali-G76MP10 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (32-bit/384kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (under display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
