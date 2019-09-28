Description

The smartphone will be powered by a Kirin 990 chipset, though it is not known whether it will support 5G connectivity or not.

On the camera front, the Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 3mm hole. On the battery front, the Huawei P40 will come with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support and 27W wireless SuperCharge fast charging support.