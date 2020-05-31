You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.
Huawei P Smart S is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, Huawei Enjoy 10s was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box instead of Android 9 in the Huawei Enjoy 10s.
As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera in the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.2 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm
|Weight
|
163 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement