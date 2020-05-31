P Smart S
Huawei P Smart S

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei P Smart S features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, tall aspect ratio of 20:0 and waterdrop notch. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.


Huawei P Smart S is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To recall, Huawei Enjoy 10s was launched with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via micro sd card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box instead of Android 9 in the Huawei Enjoy 10s.

As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera in the waterdrop notch with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.2 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm

Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

