Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.59 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei P Smart Pro features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is an external memory card slot on the device for expanding its storage.
As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with a 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera.
The Huawei P Smart Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.59 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
