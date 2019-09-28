  • 23:32 Dec 21, 2019
P Smart Pro
Huawei P Smart Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei P Smart Pro features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is an external memory card slot on the device for expanding its storage.

As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with a 120° field of view and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera.

The Huawei P Smart Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.59 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP with a f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (Pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Proximity ( side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei P Smart Pro launched with 48MP triple cameras and Kirin 710F SoC

The Huawei P Smart Pro runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

