Description

Huawei P Smart 2020 will feature a 6.21-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot. The phone will come with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.



Huawei P Smart 2020 will reportedly run Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. It will have support for Google apps. The phone will be backed up by a 3,400mAh battery.



The report further reveals that the phone will have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.