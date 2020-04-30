P Smart 2020
Rumoured Specs

Huawei P Smart 2020

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei P Smart 2020 will feature a 6.21-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via dedicated microSD card slot. The phone will come with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei P Smart 2020 will reportedly run Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. It will have support for Google apps. The phone will be backed up by a 3,400mAh battery.

The report further reveals that the phone will have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3400 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

