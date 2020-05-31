Description

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch full-HD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. It has support for Google apps. The phone is backed up by a 3,400mAh battery with support for 10W charging.



For the camera, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.