You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3400 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch full-HD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top. It has support for Google apps. The phone is backed up by a 3,400mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
For the camera, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3400 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement