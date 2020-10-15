Nova 8 SE
Coming Soon

Huawei Nova 8 SE

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Nova 8 SE is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with waterdrop notch along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Nova 8 SE High Edition is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC while the standard edition comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC. Both are powered by the Mali-G57 GPU and come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

 
On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 8 SE features a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nova 8 SE packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it.

 
On the connectivity front, it supports 5G (MediaTek Dimensity 800U variant only), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 161.6x74.8x7.46mm and weighs about 178 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens)
Front Camera

16 MP (Front Camera: 16MP)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh (66W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Dimensity 720 SoC, MediaTek Dimensity 800U for 5G variant)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Nova 7 SE goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720/800U chipset, 64MP quad-camera setup

Huawei Nova 7 SE goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720/800U chipset, 64MP quad-camera setup

The Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC while the standard edition comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies