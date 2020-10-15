Description

Huawei Nova 8 SE is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with waterdrop notch along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The Nova 8 SE High Edition is powered by the octa-core Dimensity 800U SoC while the standard edition comes with the octa-core Dimensity 720 SoC. Both are powered by the Mali-G57 GPU and come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.





On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 8 SE features a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.





The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nova 8 SE packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it.





On the connectivity front, it supports 5G (MediaTek Dimensity 800U variant only), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 161.6x74.8x7.46mm and weighs about 178 grams.