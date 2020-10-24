Description

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a dual punch hole cutout for the front camera. For security, the device has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by the Kirin 985 paired with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 custom skin out of the box.

For the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a 32MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS / Beidou, and has a USB Type-C port.