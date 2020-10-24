Nova 8 Pro 5G
Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.72 inches
  • Resolution : 2676 x 1236 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a dual punch hole cutout for the front camera. For security, the device has an In-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

It is powered by the Kirin 985 paired with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 custom skin out of the box.

 

For the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a 32MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. 

 

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS / Beidou, and has a USB Type-C port. 

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1B colours, HDR)
Resolution

2676 x 1236 pixels

Pixel Density

439 ppi

Screen Size

6.72 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP + 16MP (with f/2.4 aperture, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p @ 960fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.3 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Kirin 985 5G Processor, Mali-G77 (8-core) GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (based on EMUI 11 (No Google Play Services))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro launched in China

Huawei has launched 2 new smartphones in its home country, namely the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro.

