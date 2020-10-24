You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.72 inches
- Resolution : 2676 x 1236 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2676 x 1236 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and a dual punch hole cutout for the front camera. For security, the device has an In-display fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by the Kirin 985 paired with Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 custom skin out of the box.
For the optics, the device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a 32MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.
It is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, it features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS / Beidou, and has a USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( with 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1B colours, HDR)
|Resolution
|
2676 x 1236 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
439 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.72 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 16MP (with f/2.4 aperture, f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p @ 960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.3 x 74.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
184 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Kirin 985 5G Processor, Mali-G77 (8-core) GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on EMUI 11 (No Google Play Services))
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
