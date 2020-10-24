Description

The Huawei Nova 8 has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by the Kirin 985 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It has the same camera setup as Nova 8 Pro consisting of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter.

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.