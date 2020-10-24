You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 3800 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Huawei Nova 8 has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.
The device is powered by the Kirin 985 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It has the same camera setup as Nova 8 Pro consisting of a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter.
It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( with 90Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1B colours, HDR)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
392 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB, 128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP Primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP portrait camera)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p @ 960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3800 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|
169 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Kirin 985 5G Processor, Mali-G77 (8-core) GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (based on EMUI 11 (No Google Play Services))
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
