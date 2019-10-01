Description

Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ resolution and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



For the camera, Nova 7i will be equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor. The phone will feature a front camera of 16-megapixel. The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging.