Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ resolution and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
For the camera, Nova 7i will be equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor. The phone will feature a front camera of 16-megapixel. The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera for macro and 2MP for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
183 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.27GHz (Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
