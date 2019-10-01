  • 14:47 Feb 13, 2020
Nova 7i
Huawei Nova 7i

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ resolution and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, Nova 7i will be equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor. The phone will feature a front camera of 16-megapixel.  The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.4 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera for macro and 2MP for depth sensing with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm

Weight

183 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.27GHz (Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10.0.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei Nova 7i launched with Kirin 810 SoC and 48MP quad rear camera

Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution.

