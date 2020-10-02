Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition
Coming Soon

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 405ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 
On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition features a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The smartphone comes with a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP (Front Camera: 16MP)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, quad-camera setup

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, quad-camera setup

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 405ppi pixel density.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies