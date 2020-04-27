Description

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor along with Mali-G57MP6 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 SE is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.