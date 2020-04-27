Nova 7 SE
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor along with Mali-G57MP6 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 SE is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
Front Camera

16 MP (Front Camera: 16MP)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 829 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Nova 7 5G, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE announced

Huawei has introduced Huawei Nova 7 5G, Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G and Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G smartphones in China.

