Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor along with Mali-G57MP6 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 SE is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Front Camera: 16MP)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 829 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
