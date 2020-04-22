You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Huawei Nova 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with dual punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging.
On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP (Dual Front Camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 985 5G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
