Huawei Nova 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with dual punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.