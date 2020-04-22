Nova 7 Pro
Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Nova 7 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with dual punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it will run on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. The phone will support 40W fast charging.

 

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro will be backed by a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone will come with a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front Camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 985 5G processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

