Mate Xs
Huawei Mate Xs

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 8 inches
  • Resolution : 2200 x 2480 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + ToF
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei Mate Xs features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor along with Mali-G76MP16 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10, though it does not come with Google services. The company is relying on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for its latest foldable smartphone.

 

Huawei Mate Xs is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with  f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera acts as a front camera after the phone is folded. 

 

The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. It is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G Multi-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC and USB Type-C port.

 

Display

Type

OLED, Quad HD+ (AMOLED secondary display )
Resolution

2200 x 2480 pixels (1148 x 2480 pixels resolution on secondary display, 2480 x 892 pixels on back display)
Pixel Density

414 ppi

Screen Size

8 inches (6.6-inch secondary display, 6.38-inch third display at the back)

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

40MP + 16MP + 8MP + ToF (Triple camera: 40MP primary wide-angle + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens + ToF Lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (55W Huawei SuperCharge technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Flip

Size

161.3 x 78.3 x 11 mm (161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4 mm when unfolded)
Weight

295 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, Mali-G76MP16 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

