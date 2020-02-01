Description

Huawei Mate Xs features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.

The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor along with Mali-G76MP16 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10, though it does not come with Google services. The company is relying on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for its latest foldable smartphone.

Huawei Mate Xs is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera acts as a front camera after the phone is folded.

The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. It is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G Multi-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC and USB Type-C port.

