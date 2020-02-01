You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 8 inches
- Resolution : 2200 x 2480 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei Mate Xs features an 8-inch OLED screen when it is opened and it comes with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. When folded, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch screen at the back and a 6.6-inch display at the front with resolutions of 2480 x 892 pixels and 2480 x 1148 pixels respectively.
The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor along with Mali-G76MP16 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10, though it does not come with Google services. The company is relying on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for its latest foldable smartphone.
Huawei Mate Xs is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera acts as a front camera after the phone is folded.
The foldable smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. It is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G Multi-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) (wave2), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Quad HD+ (AMOLED secondary display )
|Resolution
|
2200 x 2480 pixels (1148 x 2480 pixels resolution on secondary display, 2480 x 892 pixels on back display)
|Pixel Density
|
414 ppi
|Screen Size
|
8 inches (6.6-inch secondary display, 6.38-inch third display at the back)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
40MP + 16MP + 8MP + ToF (Triple camera: 40MP primary wide-angle + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP telephoto lens + ToF Lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (55W Huawei SuperCharge technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Flip
|Size
|
161.3 x 78.3 x 11 mm (161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4 mm when unfolded)
|Weight
|
295 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, Mali-G76MP16 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10 (Huawei Mobile Services))
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
