Mate X2
Huawei Mate X2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 8 inches
  • Resolution : 2200 x 2480 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Huawei Mate X2 will come with a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The outer cover display is tipped to be 6.45-inch tall. The display will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Kirin 9000 5nm chipset.

The foldable smartphone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. For the rear, there will be quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Mate X2 is tipped to run Android 10 OS with EMUI 11. The device is speculated to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W rapid charging. It measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 295 grams.

Display

Type

Quad HD+, OLED ( AMOLED secondary display)
Resolution

2200 x 2480 pixels (1148 x 2480 pixels resolution on secondary display, 2480 x 892 pixels on back display)
Pixel Density

414 ppi

Screen Size

8 inches (6.45-inch secondary display)

Memory

RAM

8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (66W rapid charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Size

161.3 x 78.3 x 11 mm (161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4 mm when unfolded)
Weight

295 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 9000 5nm)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

