Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4400 mAh
- Display : 8 inches
- Resolution : 2200 x 2480 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Huawei Mate X2 will come with a foldable screen of 8.01 inches with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The outer cover display is tipped to be 6.45-inch tall. The display will be supplied by Samsung and BOE. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Kirin 9000 5nm chipset.
The foldable smartphone is said to come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. For the rear, there will be quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor.
The Mate X2 is tipped to run Android 10 OS with EMUI 11. The device is speculated to pack a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W rapid charging. It measures 161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 295 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+, OLED ( AMOLED secondary display)
|Resolution
|
2200 x 2480 pixels (1148 x 2480 pixels resolution on secondary display, 2480 x 892 pixels on back display)
|Pixel Density
|
414 ppi
|Screen Size
|
8 inches (6.45-inch secondary display)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB (LPDDR4x RAM)
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 12MP + 2MP (Quad camera: 50-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom and an 8-megapixel sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4400 mAh (66W rapid charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Size
|
161.3 x 78.3 x 11 mm (161.3 x 146.2 x 5.4 mm when unfolded)
|Weight
|
295 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 9000 5nm)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
