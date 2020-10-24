Description

Huawei Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 990E chipset.



It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint. On the software front, the Mate 40E runs on Android 10 out of the box with EMUI 11 UI.





On the camera front, the Huawei Mate 40E is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.



The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery that comes with 40W SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and dual-SIM support.