Mate 40E
Huawei Mate 40E

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate. The smartphone is powered by Kirin 990E chipset.

It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint. On the software front, the Mate 40E runs on Android 10 out of the box with EMUI 11 UI.


On the camera front, the Huawei Mate 40E is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery that comes with 40W SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and dual-SIM support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple camera: 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (40W HUAWEI SuperCharge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 990E)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G (5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE )
Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1))
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

