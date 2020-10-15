Description

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ features a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of the device.



TThe Mate 40 Pro+ has a penta camera setup and comes with a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope lens with 10x zoom and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. Huawei says the Mate 40 Pro+ has a 17x optical zoom range. The phone also has a ToF Camera for depth sensing.



The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.