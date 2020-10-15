You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
- Battery : 4400 mAh
- Display : 6.76 inches
- Resolution : 2772 x 1344 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ features a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of the device.
TThe Mate 40 Pro+ has a penta camera setup and comes with a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope lens with 10x zoom and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. Huawei says the Mate 40 Pro+ has a 17x optical zoom range. The phone also has a ToF Camera for depth sensing.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2772 x 1344 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.76 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 20MP + 12MP + 8MP (Penta camera: 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 20MP Ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, OIS, 8MP periscope camera with 10x Optical Zoom, OIS, 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera, LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (Dual Selfie Camera: 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4400 mAh (66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Kirin 9000E 5G (1 x Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE)
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1))
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
