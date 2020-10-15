Description

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of the device.



The Mate 40 Pro comes with a triple camera system with a 50MP with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS.

For the front,it comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 13MP front-facing camera along with a 3D depth-sensing ToF camera. It is water resistant with IP68 certification.



The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.