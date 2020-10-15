Mate 40 Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
  • Battery : 4400 mAh
  • Display : 6.76 inches
  • Resolution : 2772 x 1344 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 20MP + 12MP
Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of the device.

The Mate 40 Pro comes with a triple camera system with a 50MP with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS.

For the front,it comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 13MP front-facing camera along with a 3D depth-sensing ToF camera. It is water resistant with IP68 certification.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2772 x 1344 pixels

Screen Size

6.76 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 20MP + 12MP (Triple camera: 50MP Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 20MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, OIS, Laser sensor, LED flash)
Front Camera

13 MP (Dual Selfie Camera: 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, 3D Depth Sensing ToF Camera)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4400 mAh (66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Kirin 9000E 5G (1 x Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 5G ( 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE )
Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1))
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Proximity ( in-display fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of both phones too.

