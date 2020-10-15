You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED panel with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Kirin 9000 chipset manufactured under a 5nm process coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
For the camera, the phone features a ring-like camera design. It has a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and 5x optical zoom range. For the front, it has a 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Huawei Mate 40 pack a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top with Huawei Mobile Services.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2376 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple camera: 50MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, Laser Sensor, LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (40W HUAWEI SuperCharge)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Kirin 9000E 5G (1 x Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 11)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE)
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1))
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement