Description

Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED panel with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Kirin 9000 chipset manufactured under a 5nm process coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



For the camera, the phone features a ring-like camera design. It has a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and 5x optical zoom range. For the front, it has a 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.



Huawei Mate 40 pack a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top with Huawei Mobile Services.