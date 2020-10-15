Mate 40
Huawei Mate 40

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2376 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED panel with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Kirin 9000 chipset manufactured under a 5nm process coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For the camera, the phone features a ring-like camera design. It has a  50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and 5x optical zoom range. For the front, it has a 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Huawei Mate 40 pack a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top with Huawei Mobile Services.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2376 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple camera: 50MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, Laser Sensor, LED flash)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (40W HUAWEI SuperCharge)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Kirin 9000E 5G (1 x Cortex-A77 3.13 GHz + 3 x Cortex-A77 2.54 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 2.05 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP22 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 11)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE)
Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz))
Internet

LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Type-C (GEN1))
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( in-display fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei Mate 40 goes official with 50MP triple camer setup, Kirin 9000 SoC

Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED panel with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

