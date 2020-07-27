Maimang 9
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Maimang 9

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.81 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.81 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Maimang 9 will feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a punch-hole design and resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor. It is said to come with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM editions with 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It will run on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and pack a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.81 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

213 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Maimang 9 with 64-megapixel triple camera setup to be announced on July 27

Huawei Maimang 9 with 64-megapixel triple camera setup to be announced on July 27

Huawei Maimang 9 will feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies