Description

Honor X10 Max will feature a 7.09-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens, while for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor X10 Max will come with a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10, based on Magic UI 3.1.1 on top of it. The Honor X10 Max will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Silver.