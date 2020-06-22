You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.36 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 7.09 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor X10 Max will feature a 7.09-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor.
The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens, while for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor X10 Max will come with a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10, based on Magic UI 3.1.1 on top of it. The Honor X10 Max will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Silver.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
7.09 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (pop-up selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (22.5W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.36 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
