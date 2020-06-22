Honor X10 Max
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor X10 Max

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.36 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 7.09 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor X10 Max will feature a 7.09-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor.

 

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens, while for the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor X10 Max will come with a 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10, based on Magic UI 3.1.1 on top of it. The Honor X10 Max will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Silver.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

7.09 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

8 MP (pop-up selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (22.5W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.36 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

