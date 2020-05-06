You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.36 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor X10 will feature a 6.63" LCD of FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.
Honor X10 will feature a 4,200mAh battery which comes with 22.5W fast-charging capability. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top.
The handset has triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
40MP + 8MP + 8MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (pop-up selfie snapper)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
203 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.36 GHz (Kirin 820 5G)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement