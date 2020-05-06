Description

Honor X10 will feature a 6.63" LCD of FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.



Honor X10 will feature a 4,200mAh battery which comes with 22.5W fast-charging capability. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top.



The handset has triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel.