Honor X10
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor X10

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.36 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 40MP + 8MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor X10 will feature a 6.63" LCD of FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080) resolution. It will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC and will also be able to support 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. The device will be made available with 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM versions paired with 64 GB/128 GB/256 GB storage which is further expandable.

Honor X10 will feature a 4,200mAh battery which comes with 22.5W fast-charging capability. On the software side, the phone will run Android 10 OS with custom UI on top.

The handset has triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a pop-up selfie snapper of 16-megapixel.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

40MP + 8MP + 8MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (pop-up selfie snapper)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

203 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.36 GHz (Kirin 820 5G)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor X10 will be announced on May 20

Honor X10 will come in Silver, Blue, Orange and Black colours

0 Comments

