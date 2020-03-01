  • 12:47 Mar 31, 2020
Honor Play 9A
Huawei Honor Play 9A

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 512GB.

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and 2-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Honor Play 9A runs on Android 10 on top of Magic UI 3.0.1 but does not ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a micro USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor located on it’s back panel.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 display)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth sensor))
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.0.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution.

