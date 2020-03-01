You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 512GB.
The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and 2-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.
Honor Play 9A runs on Android 10 on top of Magic UI 3.0.1 but does not ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a micro USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor located on it’s back panel.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth sensor))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 3.0.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
