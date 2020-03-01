Description

Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 512GB.



The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and 2-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.



Honor Play 9A runs on Android 10 on top of Magic UI 3.0.1 but does not ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS).It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a micro USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor located on it’s back panel.







