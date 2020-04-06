You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor Play 4T Pro will sport a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will be powered by Kirin 810 chipset coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage versions.
The phone will have a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. There will be 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (waterdrop notch screen)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.27GHz (Kirin 810 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
