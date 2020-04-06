  • 18:49 Apr 06, 2020
Honor Play 4T Pro
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor Play 4T Pro

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor Play 4T Pro will sport a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will be powered by  Kirin 810 chipset coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage versions.

The phone will have a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. There will be 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Display

Type

HD+ (waterdrop notch screen)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.27GHz (Kirin 810 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor Play 4T series key specs confirmed ahead of official launch

Honor Play 4T Pro will feature OLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner while the Honor Play 4T will have a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

