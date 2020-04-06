Description

Honor Play 4T Pro will sport a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display with waterdrop notch. It will be powered by Kirin 810 chipset coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage versions.



The phone will have a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. There will be 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.



