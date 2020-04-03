You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor Play 4T will come with a waterdrop notch screen. The rear side of the device has three cameras and an LED flash. Honor Play 4T will feature a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by the Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.27 GHz, coupled with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage.
For the camera, Honor Play 4T will feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16 MP selfie snapper.
The phone is said to be running Android 10 OS and is likely to have HMS support. The device will be powered by 4000mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging technology.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (waterdrop notch screen)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.27GHz (Kirin 810 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
