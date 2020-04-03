Description

Honor Play 4T will come with a waterdrop notch screen. The rear side of the device has three cameras and an LED flash. Honor Play 4T will feature a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by the Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.27 GHz, coupled with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage.



For the camera, Honor Play 4T will feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16 MP selfie snapper.



The phone is said to be running Android 10 OS and is likely to have HMS support. The device will be powered by 4000mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging technology.