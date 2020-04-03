  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
Honor Play 4T
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor Play 4T

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor Play 4T will come with a waterdrop notch screen. The rear side of the device has three cameras and an LED flash.  Honor Play 4T will feature a 6.3-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by the  Kirin 810 processor clocked at 2.27 GHz, coupled with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage.

For the camera, Honor Play 4T will feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The phone is said to be running Android 10 OS and is likely to have HMS support. The device will be powered by 4000mAh battery and support 22.5W fast charging technology.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (waterdrop notch screen)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.27GHz (Kirin 810 processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

G- sensor, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

