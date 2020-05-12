Description

The Honor 9X Pro features a same 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a notch-less design and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Kirin 810 chipset will be fueling the smartphone. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1.1 based Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.



For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For the front camera, the phone features a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The handset measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.