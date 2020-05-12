You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 12 May, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Honor 9X Pro features a same 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a notch-less design and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Kirin 810 chipset will be fueling the smartphone. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1.1 based Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.
For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For the front camera, the phone features a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The handset measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
