Product Features :

  • Launch : 12 May, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

The Honor 9X Pro features a same 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a notch-less design and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Kirin 810 chipset will be fueling the smartphone. The phone runs on EMUI 9.1.1 based Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging through USB-C.


For the camera, Honor 9X Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For the front camera, the phone features a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel. The handset measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.39 inches

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Capacity

4000 mAh (22.5W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

206 grams

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1.1)

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 9X Pro with 16MP popup selfie camera, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC launched in India

The Honor 9X Pro comes with Huawei's own AppGallery instead of Google Play Services and Play Store with HUAWEI Assistant coming soon.

Honor 9X Pro to launch in India on May 12

Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. All the variants have expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

Honor View 30 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro announced for global markets

The Honor View 30 Pro is the same as the Honor V30 Pro launched in China last year.

Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop global launch set for February 24

Honor 9X Pro will be its first phone to come with the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) instead of the traditional Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Honor TV, Honor 9X and 9X Pro to launch in India soon

Honor will soon be launching its smart TV in India.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in China

The Honor 9X runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Honor 9X and 9X Pro images appear on TENAA

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be part of the flagship Mate series, which is expected to be launched in October. On the other hand, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro on July 23 in China.

Honor 9X surfaces online again ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X comes with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and has 8GB of RAM.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro renders leaked ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro will feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution.

Honor 9X TENAA and AnTuTu listing reveal full specs ahead of July 23 launch

Honor has also revealed the rear design of the Honor 9X in a promotional image on Weibo.

Honor 9X teaser video surfaces ahead of official launch

Honor 9X and 9X Pro will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 9X, 9X Pro key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Key specifications of both smartphones have been tipped online.

Honor 9X Pro surfaces with triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera

Honor 9X Pro will feature a pop-up selfie camera while on the rear, the phone will be equipped with the triple camera setup.

