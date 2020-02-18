Description

Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.



Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 10 and it will be fuled by 3,750 mAh battery. For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. for the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.