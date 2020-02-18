  • 13:49 Feb 18, 2020
Honor 9X Lite
Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3750 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 10 and it will be fuled by 3,750 mAh battery. For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. for the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3750 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 710)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 9X Lite online listing reveals specs and pricing

Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery.

