Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3750 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.
Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 10 and it will be fuled by 3,750 mAh battery. For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. for the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3750 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 710)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
