Description

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.





The Honor 9X comes equipped with a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that uses a motorised pop-up module.





On the battery front, Honor 9X has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions of the phone are 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.