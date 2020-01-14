You might like this
Huawei Honor 9X 4GB
Price :
Rs. 13999
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 January, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.59 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.
The Honor 9X comes equipped with a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that uses a motorised pop-up module.
On the battery front, Honor 9X has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions of the phone are 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.59 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 2 MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|
206 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
