  • 13:51 Jan 14, 2020
Honor 9X 4GB

Huawei Honor 9X 4GB

Price :

Rs. 13999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 January, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 January, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Description

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.  It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.

 
The Honor 9X comes equipped with a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that uses a motorised pop-up module.
 

On the battery front, Honor 9X has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top. The connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions of the phone are 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.59 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 2 MP (48MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2 inch sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm

Weight

206 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Kirin 810 7nm (2x 2.27GHz Cortex-A76 +6 x 1.88GHz Cortex-A55) processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 9X with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in India

Honor 9X with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in India

Honor 9X comes in two colours - Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

The company has revealed that the phone will be launched in India on January 14.

Honor 9X launch teased in India, expected to launch soon

Honor 9X launch teased in India, expected to launch soon

Honor 9X comes in Midnight Black, Blue and Red colours.

Honor to launch Honor 9X, Honor MagicBook laptops in India in 2020

Honor to launch Honor 9X, Honor MagicBook laptops in India in 2020

Honor President of Overseas marketing and Sales, James Zou confirmed that the company will bring Honor MagicBook series to India in 2020.

Honor 9X to launch in India by this year end

Honor 9X to launch in India by this year end

Apart from Vision TV and 9X smartphone, Honor is also focussing on the deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology.

Honor 9X likely to launch in India by October end

Honor 9X likely to launch in India by October end

The Honor 9X runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

Honor TV, Honor 9X and 9X Pro to launch in India soon

Honor TV, Honor 9X and 9X Pro to launch in India soon

Honor will soon be launching its smart TV in India.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in China

Honor 9X and 9X Pro with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in China

The Honor 9X runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Honor 9X and 9X Pro images appear on TENAA

Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Honor 9X and 9X Pro images appear on TENAA

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be part of the flagship Mate series, which is expected to be launched in October. On the other hand, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro on July 23 in China.

Honor 9X surfaces online again ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X surfaces online again ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X comes with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and has 8GB of RAM.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro renders leaked ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X and 9X Pro renders leaked ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro will feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution.

Honor 9X TENAA and AnTuTu listing reveal full specs ahead of July 23 launch

Honor 9X TENAA and AnTuTu listing reveal full specs ahead of July 23 launch

Honor has also revealed the rear design of the Honor 9X in a promotional image on Weibo.

Honor 9X teaser video surfaces ahead of official launch

Honor 9X teaser video surfaces ahead of official launch

Honor 9X and 9X Pro will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 9X, 9X Pro key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Honor 9X, 9X Pro key specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Key specifications of both smartphones have been tipped online.

Honor reveals 9X retail box images

Honor reveals 9X retail box images

The Honor 9X retail box shows a clean white look with 9X written right in the middle. There is also Honor branding at the bottom of the box.

Honor 9X leaked schematic shows pop up selfie camera

Honor 9X leaked schematic shows pop up selfie camera

Honor 9X doesn’t have a punch hole or notch. Rather it will sport a pop-up selfie camera module.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies