Huawei Honor 8X (6GB RAM, 128GB)
Price :
Rs. 18999
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3650 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 400GB
Description
Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes equipped with 2.2GHz Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot. The Honor 8X supports AI functionality and delivers a sleek glass body with a dual tone finish on the back.
On the camera front, it has dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear with F/1.8 aperture and 16MP front facing camera, the smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. It comes packed with the GPU turbo - a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphic processing acceleration technology which gives the best mobile gaming experience.
Furthermore, it has Dual VoLTE and houses a 3750mAh non-removable battery. Honor 8X features both face unlock and fingerprint sensor which allows users to unlock the phone. The AI-enabled Face Unlock function can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes, which makes unlocking easier and more secure.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (2.5D curved glass, FullView display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (Another variant - 6GB+128GB)
|Expandable
|
400GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
20MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera 20MP+2MP, 20MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, 480 fps slow-mo recording)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3650 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8mm
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
