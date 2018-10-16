  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
Honor 8X (6GB RAM, 128GB)

Huawei Honor 8X (6GB RAM, 128GB)

Price :

Rs. 18999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3650 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 20MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 400GB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 October, 2018
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3650 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 400GB

Variants:

Description

Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes equipped with 2.2GHz Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot. The Honor 8X supports AI functionality and delivers a sleek glass body with a dual tone finish on the back.

 

On the camera front, it has dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear with F/1.8 aperture and 16MP front facing camera, the smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. It comes packed with the GPU turbo - a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphic processing acceleration technology which gives the best mobile gaming experience.

 

Furthermore, it has Dual VoLTE and houses a 3750mAh non-removable battery. Honor 8X features both face unlock and fingerprint sensor which allows users to unlock the phone. The AI-enabled Face Unlock function can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes, which makes unlocking easier and more secure.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (2.5D curved glass, FullView display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (Another variant - 6GB+128GB)
Expandable

400GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP (Dual Rear camera 20MP+2MP, 20MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 2MP secondary camera, 480 fps slow-mo recording)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3650 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8mm

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 8X Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Honor 8X Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Honor 8X was launched with EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and received Android Pie update in March last year.

Honor Play, Honor 8X gets EMUI 9.1 Android 9.0 Pie update in India

Honor Play, Honor 8X gets EMUI 9.1 Android 9.0 Pie update in India

The brand has rolled out the latest update to Honor Play and Honor 8X.

Huawei rolls out EMUI 9.1 update for five more smartphones

Huawei rolls out EMUI 9.1 update for five more smartphones

The EMUI 9.1 include features like EROFS file system along with GPU Turbo 3 and more.

Huawei EMUI 9.1 second public beta update released for 14 smartphones

Huawei EMUI 9.1 second public beta update released for 14 smartphones

The company has revealed that the new beta update is available for 14 smartphones and it has also revealed a list of smartphones that will get EMUI 9.1 beta update pretty soon.

Honor Days Sale on Amazon: Discount on Honor View 20, 8X, 10 Lite and more

Honor Days Sale on Amazon: Discount on Honor View 20, 8X, 10 Lite and more

With every purchase of a smartphone, buyers will also get an opportunity to buy the Honor Band 4 at Rs 2099.

49 smartphones of Huawei and Honor to get EMUI 9.0 update

49 smartphones of Huawei and Honor to get EMUI 9.0 update

The company has revealed the handsets that will get an update to the latest user interface.

Honor 8X to get EMUI 9.0 update based on Android 9.0 Pie in India from March 18

Honor 8X to get EMUI 9.0 update based on Android 9.0 Pie in India from March 18

The company has announced that the Honor 8X will get Android 9.0 Pie update starting from March 18 in India.

Honor 8X red variant to be available for sale on November 28

Honor 8X red variant to be available for sale on November 28

Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, the Honor 8X supports AI functionality and delivers a sleek glass body with a dual tone finish on the back.

Realme 2 Pro vs Honor 8X: Mid-budget smartphones with dual cameras

Realme 2 Pro vs Honor 8X: Mid-budget smartphones with dual cameras

If you’re in the market for a smartphone that checks for a smartphone with mid-level specifications, a decent imaging option, a standout design and are limited to a budget between Rs 14,000 and Rs 19,000, then choosing one from either Realme 2 Pro or the Honor 8X will be a good option. But what’s different?

Honor 8X Review: Premium Design at an affordable price tag!

Honor 8X Review: Premium Design at an affordable price tag!

So, naturally, the question here is: Can it outlast its competition to gain its top spot in the mid-budget segment in India? Let’s find out.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies