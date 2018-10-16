Description

Honor 8X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes equipped with 2.2GHz Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot. The Honor 8X supports AI functionality and delivers a sleek glass body with a dual tone finish on the back.

On the camera front, it has dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear with F/1.8 aperture and 16MP front facing camera, the smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. It comes packed with the GPU turbo - a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphic processing acceleration technology which gives the best mobile gaming experience.

Furthermore, it has Dual VoLTE and houses a 3750mAh non-removable battery. Honor 8X features both face unlock and fingerprint sensor which allows users to unlock the phone. The AI-enabled Face Unlock function can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes, which makes unlocking easier and more secure.