Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 3020 mAh
- Display : 6.09 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor 8A Prime features a 6.09-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 283 PPI. It is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
The phone has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB). It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Camera specifications include a single 13-megapixel primary camera with an LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Honor 8A Prime runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 and is backed up by 3,020mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.09 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3020 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
156.28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|
150 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (EMUI 9.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
