  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
Honor 8A Prime
Coming Soon

Huawei Honor 8A Prime

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display : 6.09 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display : 6.09 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor 8A Prime features a 6.09-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 283 PPI. It is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
 
The phone has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB). It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Camera specifications include a single 13-megapixel primary camera with an LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Honor 8A Prime runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 and is backed up by 3,020mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.09 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3020 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

156.28 x 73.5 x 8.0mm

Weight

150 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 12nm Processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (EMUI 9.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 8A Prime launched with 6-inch waterdrop notch display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Honor 8A Prime launched with 6-inch waterdrop notch display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Honor 8A Prime is a rebranded version of the Honor 8A Pro that was launched last year.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies