Honor 30S
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor 30S

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.27GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor 30S will be powered by the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is a 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Honor 30S will come with a 40W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (All-View display, 96% NTSC color gamut)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

412 ppi

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (Another variant - 8GB RAM + 256GB)
Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple rear cameras - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (40W fast charger)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.27GHz (Kirin 820 processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

Key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor 30S smartphone has been leaked online.

