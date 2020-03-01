Description

Honor 30 Pro features 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED waterfall display. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU and it will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

Honor 30 Pro is equipped with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom. It comes with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification.



For the software, Honor 30 Pro+ runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1. It is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging.