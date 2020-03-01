Description

Honor 30 Pro+ features 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED waterfall display with 90Hz screen. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU and it will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

Honor 30 Pro+ comes with 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, 5x optical zoom and with optical image stabilization. It comes with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification.



For the software, Honor 30 Pro+ runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1. It is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging. The Pro+ also supports 27W Wireless charging.