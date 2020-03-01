Honor 30 Pro+
Huawei Honor 30 Pro+

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Honor 30 Pro+ features 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED waterfall display with 90Hz screen. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G  processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU and it will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

 

Honor 30 Pro+ comes with 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, 5x optical zoom and with optical image stabilization.  It comes with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification.

For the software, Honor 30 Pro+ runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1. It is backed up by 4000mAh  battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging. The Pro+ also supports 27W Wireless charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED waterfall display, 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple rear cameras - 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom, 4K 60fps, 1920fps super slow-motion 720p, 960fps 1080p slow-motion)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (Dual Front Camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging, 27W Wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.32 x 73.61 x 8.63 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 990 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 30 Pro, Pro+ launched with 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall screen, triple rear cameras

Honor 30 Pro and P30 Pro+ come with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

