Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Honor 30 Pro+ features 6.57-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED waterfall display with 90Hz screen. It is powered by Kirin 990 5G processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU and it will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.
Honor 30 Pro+ comes with 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, 5x optical zoom and with optical image stabilization. It comes with dual front camera with 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification.
For the software, Honor 30 Pro+ runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1. It is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging. The Pro+ also supports 27W Wireless charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED waterfall display, 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (Another variant - 12GB RAM + 256GB)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 16MP + 8MP (Triple rear cameras - 50MP camera with Sony IMX700 sensor with f/1.9 aperture, 16MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital zoom, 4K 60fps, 1920fps super slow-motion 720p, 960fps 1080p slow-motion)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP (Dual Front Camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging, 27W Wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.32 x 73.61 x 8.63 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 990 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G76MP16 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
