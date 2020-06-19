Description

Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC. The RAM and storage versions have not been leaked.



Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueld by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 192 grams.



The leak further tells that the phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a third lens of 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is likely to be priced around 1,600 Yuan