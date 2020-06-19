Honor 30 Lite
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC. The RAM and storage versions have not been leaked.

Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueld by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 192 grams.

The leak further tells that the phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a third lens of 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is likely to be priced around 1,600 Yuan

Display

Type

Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm

Weight

192 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueled by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

