Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC. The RAM and storage versions have not been leaked.
Honor 30 Lite 5G is fueld by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and the phone runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS. The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 192 grams.
The leak further tells that the phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a third lens of 2-megapixel. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is likely to be priced around 1,600 Yuan
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm
|Weight
|
192 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
