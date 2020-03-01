Honor 30
Coming Soon

Huawei Honor 30

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 30 is driven by a 5G-enabled Kirin 985 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage space. It will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

Honor 30 sports a quad rear camera setup with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 30 features in-display fingerprint sensor and are Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification. It has a 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad rear cameras - 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.34 x 74.18 x 8.10 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies