Description

Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 30 is driven by a 5G-enabled Kirin 985 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage space. It will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.



Honor 30 sports a quad rear camera setup with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Honor 30 features in-display fingerprint sensor and are Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification. It has a 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.



