Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 30 is driven by a 5G-enabled Kirin 985 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage space. It will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.
Honor 30 sports a quad rear camera setup with 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.
Honor 30 features in-display fingerprint sensor and are Water and dust resistant with IP54 certification. It has a 4000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging and it runs on Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP (Quad rear cameras - 40MP camera with Sony IMX600 sensor f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x Hybrid Zoom, 50x digital Zoom, 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 40W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.34 x 74.18 x 8.10 mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Kirin 985 5G (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.56 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.40 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.84 GHz) processor with ARM Mali-G77 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (2.4GHz/5GHz)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
