  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
Honor 20i

Huawei Honor 20i

Price :

Rs. 11999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Rs. 11999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 June, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor 20i is equipped with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340x1080 pixels along with a pixel density of 415ppi. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core (4xCortex A73 2.2GHz+4xCortex A53 1.7GHz) processor and it is backed by a 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via hybrid microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Honor 20i features a triple rear camera setup combination of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.8  aperture, an 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has 32MP AI self-timer selfie camera. The camera features include AI beauty, large aperture, night scene, portrait, video, professional camera, and panorama.

 

The phone runs Android 9.o Pie operating system based on EMUI 9.0 and gets its juices from 3400mAh non-removable lithium polymer battery. Connectivity option include WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n/a), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, MicroUSB port and Beidou. The phones measure 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm and weigh around 164 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

415 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (Another variant - 6GB+64GB)
Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

24MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3400 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

164 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm), Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 20i price slashed by Rs 4,000 for a limited period

Honor 20i price slashed by Rs 4,000 for a limited period

Honor 20i will be sold at Rs 10,999 only on Amazon and Flipkart till November 30

Honor 20i Phantom Red variant launched in India

Honor 20i Phantom Red variant launched in India

The new Honor 20i Phantom Red comes with a 3D photolithography technology which provides the smartphone with a prism-shaped colour gradient that has hues of purple, red and pink. The phone offers a different gleaming effect through the back glass when it moves across the light.

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20i comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, Honor 20 retails for Rs 32,999 and Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999.

Honor 20i to be available for sale starting 12 PM today

Honor 20i to be available for sale starting 12 PM today

Honor 20i will be available for sale via Flipkart starting at 12 pm today.

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

All smartphones will be available on Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Honor 20i with triple rear camera setup announced

Honor 20i with triple rear camera setup announced

On the front, it has 32 megapixel AI self-timer selfie camera.

You might like this


2 Comments

Login with

Harry Fisk 17 June 2019 02:57 PM

Helpful.

Harry Fisk 17 June 2019 02:58 PM

Helpful.

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies