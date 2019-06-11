Description

Honor 20i is equipped with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340x1080 pixels along with a pixel density of 415ppi. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core (4xCortex A73 2.2GHz+4xCortex A53 1.7GHz) processor and it is backed by a 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via hybrid microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the Honor 20i features a triple rear camera setup combination of a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has 32MP AI self-timer selfie camera. The camera features include AI beauty, large aperture, night scene, portrait, video, professional camera, and panorama.

The phone runs Android 9.o Pie operating system based on EMUI 9.0 and gets its juices from 3400mAh non-removable lithium polymer battery. Connectivity option include WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n/a), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, MicroUSB port and Beidou. The phones measure 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm and weigh around 164 grams.