Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3400 mAh
- Display : 6.21 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
The Honor 20E runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s custom user interface EMUI 9.1 running on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 3400mAh battery and it comes with standard 5V/2A output. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.21 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
24MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3400 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader, double face recognition )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
