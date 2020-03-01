Description

Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 20E runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s custom user interface EMUI 9.1 running on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 3400mAh battery and it comes with standard 5V/2A output. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.