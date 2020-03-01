Honor 20E
Huawei Honor 20E

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3400 mAh
  • Display : 6.21 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. 

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Honor 20E runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s custom user interface EMUI 9.1 running on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 3400mAh battery and it comes with standard 5V/2A output. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.

 

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.21 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

24MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3400 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader, double face recognition )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

