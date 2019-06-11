You might like this
Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 3650 mAh
- Display : 6.26 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ AllView OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a high pixel density of 422 PPI. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with a 8GB of RAM and internal storage of 256GB. The device has Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.
The Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.6μm pixel size which uses Huawei’s 4-in-1 Light fusion technology. The secondary sensor is equipped with a 16MP super wide angle lens with 117-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and lastly, there is a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.
The front camera features a 32MP shooter. The smartphone is backed up by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery and the company has bundled 22.5W fast charging support as well. The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Connectivity options include USB Type-C audio, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound, Dual-microphones, Huawei Histen 6.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE and GPS. The phone measures 154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44mm and weighs 182 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
396 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.26 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 16MP + 8MP (Quad Camera - 48MP with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.4 aperture, 4-axis OIS, EIS, PDAF, Laser auto focus; 16MP with 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, f/2.2 aperture; 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 3x optical zoom; and 2MP macro lens wit)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait Lighting)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3650 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44 mm
|Weight
|
182 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 980 AI chipset, Mali-G76 MP10 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
