Honor 20 Pro

Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Price :

Rs. 22999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3650 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : No

Rs. 22999

Description

The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ AllView OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a high pixel density of 422 PPI. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with a 8GB of RAM and internal storage of 256GB. The device has Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.
 

The Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.6μm pixel size which uses Huawei’s  4-in-1 Light fusion technology. The secondary sensor is equipped with a 16MP super wide angle lens with 117-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and lastly, there is a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.

 
The front camera features a 32MP shooter. The smartphone is backed up by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery and the company has bundled 22.5W fast charging support as well. The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Connectivity options include USB Type-C audio, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound, Dual-microphones, Huawei Histen 6.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE and GPS. The phone measures 154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44mm and weighs 182 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

396 ppi

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 16MP + 8MP (Quad Camera - 48MP with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.4 aperture, 4-axis OIS, EIS, PDAF, Laser auto focus; 16MP with 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, f/2.2 aperture; 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 3x optical zoom; and 2MP macro lens wit)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait Lighting)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3650 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44 mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 980 AI chipset, Mali-G76 MP10 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, EMUI 9.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Honor 20, View 20 and more start receiving Android 10 update

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Honor 20, View 20 and more start receiving Android 10 update

Huawei and Honor has started rolling out Android 10 update to its range of smartphones globally.

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20i comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, Honor 20 retails for Rs 32,999 and Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999.

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

All smartphones will be available on Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup, punch-hole design and Honor 20 Lite announced

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup, punch-hole design and Honor 20 Lite announced

The company has introduced Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones with a quad-camera setup.

Honor partners with Flipkart for the upcoming Honor 20 series

Honor partners with Flipkart for the upcoming Honor 20 series

The Honor 20 series is all set to be launched at an event in London tomorrow.

Honor 20 series launching in India on June 11

Honor 20 series launching in India on June 11

The Honor 20 will be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with at least 6GB RAM, 128 GB of internal flash memory and 3750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

Quad Camera setup confirmed for Honor 20

Quad Camera setup confirmed for Honor 20

Honor 20 will feature a 6.26-inch IPS-LCD display with punch hole design. It offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 412ppi.

Honor 20 spotted on Geekbench with Kiring 980 chipset

Honor 20 spotted on Geekbench with Kiring 980 chipset

The Honor 20 will equip a 48MP main camera which will be a Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.6?m pixel size and 4-in-1 Light fusion technology.

Honor 20 series teased with quad-camera setup

Honor 20 series teased with quad-camera setup

There are four piercings on the lips and ear on a model, which suggests that Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will have quad rear cameras.

Honor 20, 20 Pro teaser reveals Holographic glass design

Honor 20, 20 Pro teaser reveals Holographic glass design

The design on the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro seems to have been made possible due to the company’s new Triple 3D Mesh process which adds several layers of glass with different colours and coatings and is fused into one to give a 3D effect to the rear side, reports Android Authority.

