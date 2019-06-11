Description

The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ AllView OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a high pixel density of 422 PPI. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with a 8GB of RAM and internal storage of 256GB. The device has Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.





The Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.6μm pixel size which uses Huawei’s 4-in-1 Light fusion technology. The secondary sensor is equipped with a 16MP super wide angle lens with 117-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture and lastly, there is a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75μm pixel size.





The front camera features a 32MP shooter. The smartphone is backed up by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery and the company has bundled 22.5W fast charging support as well. The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system. Connectivity options include USB Type-C audio, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound, Dual-microphones, Huawei Histen 6.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE and GPS. The phone measures 154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44mm and weighs 182 grams.