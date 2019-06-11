You might like this
Huawei Honor 20
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 3750 mAh
- Display : 6.26 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (All-view display along with a punch-hole design, 19.5:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
412 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.26 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 16MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro, 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait Lighting)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3750 mAh (with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) HONOR SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
154.25 x 73.97 x 7.87 mm
|Weight
|
174 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 980 , Mali-G76 MP10 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with Magic UI 2.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
