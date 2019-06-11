Description

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) all-view display along with a punch-hole design, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 412ppi pixel density. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with a 6GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB. The device has Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The phone has a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup aligned vertically. The front camera features a 32MP shooter which is placed in a punch-hole design. It is backed up by a 3,750mAh Li-ion battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Honor 20 comes loaded with a gradient finish that the company claims are designed with the new Mesh technology and are loaded with four cameras at the back panel along with a punch-hole design at the front. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the brand claims unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds. The Honor 20 is available in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and White colour options.