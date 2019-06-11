  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
Honor 20

Huawei Honor 20

Price :

Rs. 22999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3750 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Rs. 22999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 June, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3750 mAh
  • Display : 6.26 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) all-view display along with a punch-hole design, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 412ppi pixel density. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core processor coupled with a 6GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB. The device has Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The phone has a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup aligned vertically. The front camera features a 32MP shooter which is placed in a punch-hole design. It is backed up by a 3,750mAh Li-ion battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system.
 
Honor 20 comes loaded with a gradient finish that the company claims are designed with the new Mesh technology and are loaded with four cameras at the back panel along with a punch-hole design at the front. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the brand claims unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds. The Honor 20 is available in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and White colour options.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (All-view display along with a punch-hole design, 19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

412 ppi

Screen Size

6.26 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (Quad Camera - 48MP rear camera with 1/2 inch Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, AIS, 16MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens, 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro, 2MP f/2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 3D Portrait Lighting)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3750 mAh (with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) HONOR SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

154.25 x 73.97 x 7.87 mm

Weight

174 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 980 , Mali-G76 MP10 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with Magic UI 2.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (side mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 20 to be available on Amazon for Rs 22,999 for a limited period

Honor 20 to be available on Amazon for Rs 22,999 for a limited period

Honor 20 was earlier available for purchase only on Flipkart

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Honor 20, View 20 and more start receiving Android 10 update

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Honor 20, View 20 and more start receiving Android 10 update

Huawei and Honor has started rolling out Android 10 update to its range of smartphones globally.

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20 Series confirmed to get Android Q update

Honor 20i comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999, Honor 20 retails for Rs 32,999 and Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999.

Honor offering a 90 percent Buy Back Guarantee, but WHY?

Honor offering a 90 percent Buy Back Guarantee, but WHY?

Honor is offering a 90 percent Buy Back Guarantee on the Honor 20 for 90 days under the “Love it or Return it” Challenge. What this essentially means is that users buying the Honor 20 will have the chance to use the phone and get 90 percent buyback guarantee, when returned within 90 days of purchase.

Honor 20 to go on sale today for the first time today

Honor 20 to go on sale today for the first time today

The company is offering ‘Love it or Return it' Challenge under which Honor 20 buyers can choose to return the smartphone in 90 days if they do not like the phone.

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and 20i launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

All smartphones will be available on Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7: The Battle of Two Tech Titans!

Honor 20 vs OnePlus 7: The Battle of Two Tech Titans!

Both smartphones come with a price point that will attract the majority of the customers. However, which one of them is better? Let’s find out.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup, punch-hole design and Honor 20 Lite announced

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48MP quad-camera setup, punch-hole design and Honor 20 Lite announced

The company has introduced Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones with a quad-camera setup.

Honor partners with Flipkart for the upcoming Honor 20 series

Honor partners with Flipkart for the upcoming Honor 20 series

The Honor 20 series is all set to be launched at an event in London tomorrow.

Honor 20 series launching in India on June 11

Honor 20 series launching in India on June 11

The Honor 20 will be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset with at least 6GB RAM, 128 GB of internal flash memory and 3750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge technology.

Quad Camera setup confirmed for Honor 20

Quad Camera setup confirmed for Honor 20

Honor 20 will feature a 6.26-inch IPS-LCD display with punch hole design. It offers 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 412ppi.

Honor 20 official pictures reveal top-left hole-punch display, quad-cameras

Honor 20 official pictures reveal top-left hole-punch display, quad-cameras

On first glance, the Honor 20 features a hole-punch which is visible on the top-left corner of the phone. The punch-hole will save the space for the front camera which will be a 32MP imaging unit. The display will span to up to 6.26-inch with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 412 ppi.

Honor 20 spotted on Geekbench with Kiring 980 chipset

Honor 20 spotted on Geekbench with Kiring 980 chipset

The Honor 20 will equip a 48MP main camera which will be a Sony IMX586 1/2-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.6?m pixel size and 4-in-1 Light fusion technology.

Honor 20 series teased with quad-camera setup

Honor 20 series teased with quad-camera setup

There are four piercings on the lips and ear on a model, which suggests that Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will have quad rear cameras.

Honor 20, 20 Pro teaser reveals Holographic glass design

Honor 20, 20 Pro teaser reveals Holographic glass design

The design on the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro seems to have been made possible due to the company’s new Triple 3D Mesh process which adds several layers of glass with different colours and coatings and is fused into one to give a 3D effect to the rear side, reports Android Authority.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies