Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution 90Hz refresh rate, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor is a 7nm chip with 4 x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 
As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 182 grams. Connectivity features include Hybrid dual SIM support, 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G launched with Dimensity 800 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

