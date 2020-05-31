You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution 90Hz refresh rate, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor is a 7nm chip with 4 x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.
The phone runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 out of the box and is fueled with 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone measures 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it weighs 182 grams. Connectivity features include Hybrid dual SIM support, 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-Type C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm
|Weight
|
182 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
