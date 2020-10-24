Description

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expandable by 512GB.

For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.