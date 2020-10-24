You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expandable by 512GB.
For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera.
The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Kirin 710A with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
