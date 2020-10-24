Enjoy 20 SE
Huawei Enjoy 20 SE

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It comes with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expandable by 512GB.

 

For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE has a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera.

 

The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Kirin 710A with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE announced with Kirin 710A chipset, 16MP triple camera set up

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

