Enjoy 20 Pro
Rumoured Specs

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

The phone will be  powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. The leak however, does not reveal any information on its RAM and storage versions.The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

For the camera, the lak suggests that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a  16-megapixel camera.

The dimensions of the phone will be 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm while the weight will be 182 grams. The phone will run Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm

Weight

182 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro full specs and image leaked ahead of launch on June 19

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro full specs and image leaked ahead of launch on June 19

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Huawei Image gallery

Latest Huawei Mobiles

Huawei Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies