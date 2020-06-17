Description

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.



The phone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. The leak however, does not reveal any information on its RAM and storage versions.The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.



For the camera, the lak suggests that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.



The dimensions of the phone will be 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm while the weight will be 182 grams. The phone will run Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.