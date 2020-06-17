You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.
The phone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset. The leak however, does not reveal any information on its RAM and storage versions.The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.
For the camera, the lak suggests that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.
The dimensions of the phone will be 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm while the weight will be 182 grams. The phone will run Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent, 20:9 LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 120 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm
|Weight
|
182 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement