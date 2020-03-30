Description

Huawei Enjoy 10e features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent and waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB via micro sd card slot.



The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with support for reverse charging.



For the cameras, the phone is equipped with dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.





The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.