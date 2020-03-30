You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Enjoy 10e features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent and waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB via micro sd card slot.
The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with support for reverse charging.
For the cameras, the phone is equipped with dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (pop-up front camera with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMUI 10)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Huawei News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement