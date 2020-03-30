  • 11:37 Mar 02, 2020
Huawei Enjoy 10e

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Enjoy 10e features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1600 x 720 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent and waterdrop notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB via micro sd card slot.

The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with support for reverse charging.

For the cameras, the phone is equipped with dual rear cameras with a combination of 13-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 2-megapixel depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.


The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (pop-up front camera with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMUI 10)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with Android 10, 5,000mAh battery

Huawei Enjoy 10e runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10 out of the box.

0 Comments

