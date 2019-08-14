You might like this
HTC Wildfire X 4GB
Price :
Rs. 12999
|
Rs. 12999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3300 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
HTC Wildfire X comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the Wildfire X is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear panel. It has a 12 MP (Main, 1.25 μm) + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth) triple camera setup at the rear. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. It runs on Android Pie. The device gets its power from a 3330 mAh battery unit. It supports fast charging and has type C port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ IPS (19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (via Micro SD card, uses SIM 2 slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 12 MP (Main, 1.25 ?m) + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth))
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (LED flash, f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3300 mAh (10W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( 2G/2.5G - GSM/GPRS/EDGE-850/900/1800/1900 MHz; 3G UMTS- AWS/850/900/1900/2100 (B4/B5/B8/B2/B1); HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76; 4G LTE- FDD: Bands B4/B12/B17/B28/B20/B5/B8/B3/B1/B7/B32/B2/B13/B66, TDD: Bands B39/B40/B38/B41)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( Galileo, BeiDou)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
HTC News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement