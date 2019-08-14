Description

HTC Wildfire X comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is available in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Wildfire X is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear panel. It has a 12 MP (Main, 1.25 μm) + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth) triple camera setup at the rear. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. It runs on Android Pie. The device gets its power from a 3330 mAh battery unit. It supports fast charging and has type C port.