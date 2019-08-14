  • 23:22 Dec 18, 2019
Wildfire X 3GB

HTC Wildfire X 3GB

Price :

Rs. 8999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Variants:

Rs. 8999

Description

HTC Wildfire X  comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is available in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. 

On the camera front, the Wildfire X is equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear panel. It has a  12 MP (Main, 1.25 μm) + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth) triple camera setup at the rear. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. It runs on Android Pie. The device gets its power from a 3330 mAh battery unit. It supports fast charging and has type C port.

Display

Type

HD+ IPS (19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

Yes (via Micro SD card, uses SIM 2 slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 12 MP (Main, 1.25 ?m) + 8 MP (8x hybrid Zoom) + 5 MP (Depth))
Front Camera

8 MP (LED flash, f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh (10W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G ( 2G/2.5G - GSM/GPRS/EDGE-850/900/1800/1900 MHz; 3G UMTS- AWS/850/900/1900/2100 (B4/B5/B8/B2/B1); HSDPA 42, HSUPA 5.76; 4G LTE- FDD: Bands B4/B12/B17/B28/B20/B5/B8/B3/B1/B7/B32/B2/B13/B66, TDD: Bands B39/B40/B38/B41)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( Galileo, BeiDou)
USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted))
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Apps, Notes, Calendar, Music Player)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

HTC Wildfire X to go on sale today for the first time

HTC Wildfire X to go on sale today for the first time

HTC Wildfire X features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 Processor. It runs on Android Pie.

HTC Wildfire X launched in India, Staring price Rs 9,999

HTC Wildfire X launched in India, Staring price Rs 9,999

HTC has made a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of Wildfire X. It will be available in two variants - 4RAM+128 ROM for Rs 12, 999 and 3GB RAM+32 GB for Rs 9,999.

1 Comments

nitin yadav 05 September 2019 06:10 PM

I actually like its 4GB/128GB RAM/ROM variant... But it's certainly good with its MediaTek processor...

