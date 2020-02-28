You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 February, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
HTC Wildfire R70 features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.
For the optics, it has a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
HTC Wildfire R70 is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Sense UI on top. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (19.5:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
HTC News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement