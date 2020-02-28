  • 14:39 Feb 28, 2020
Wildfire R70

HTC Wildfire R70

Price :

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

HTC Wildfire R70 features a 6.53-inch  IPS LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 chipset with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU. It has 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HTC Wildfire R70 is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 9 Pie with Sense UI on top. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (19.5:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.2 x 77.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.5 GHz (MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

HTC Wildfire R70 comes in Aurora Blue and Night Black colour options.

0 Comments

