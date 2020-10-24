You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.51 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22. It has 4GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. It is expandable upto 128GB with microSD.
For the optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.
HTC Wildfire E3 is backed up by 4000mAh built-in battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.
Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.57x9.0mm and weighs 186 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (19.5:9 display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.51 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 64 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
