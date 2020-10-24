Wildfire E3
HTC Wildfire E3

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.51 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22. It has 4GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. It is expandable upto 128GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

HTC Wildfire E3 is backed up by 4000mAh built-in battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.57x9.0mm and weighs 186 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19.5:9 display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.51 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 64 GB

Expandable

128 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

