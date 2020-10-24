Description

HTC Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22. It has 4GB RAM with up to 128GB storage. It is expandable upto 128GB with microSD.



For the optics, it has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, the phone features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.



HTC Wildfire E3 is backed up by 4000mAh built-in battery with 10W charging and it runs on Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.7x76.57x9.0mm and weighs 186 grams.