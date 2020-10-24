You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
HTC Wildfire E Lite features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A20. It has 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.
For the optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.8 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.
HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 147.86 x 71.4 x 8.9mm and it weighs 160 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18:9 display)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8MP + 0.3MP (Dual Camera: 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a second 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A20)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Go Edition)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
