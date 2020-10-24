Description

HTC Wildfire E Lite features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A20. It has 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.



For the optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.8 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.



HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 147.86 x 71.4 x 8.9mm and it weighs 160 grams.