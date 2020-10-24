Wildfire E Lite
Coming Soon

HTC Wildfire E Lite

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

HTC Wildfire E Lite features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A20. It has 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.8 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.

HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 147.86 x 71.4 x 8.9mm and it weighs 160 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (18:9 display)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.45 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

8MP + 0.3MP (Dual Camera: 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a second 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (MediaTek Helio A20)
Operating System

Android 10 (Go Edition)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

HTC Wildfire E Lite announced with 5.45-inch display, dual rear cameras

HTC Wildfire E Lite announced with 5.45-inch display, dual rear cameras

HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition).

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

HTC Image gallery

Latest HTC Mobiles

HTC Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies