Description

The HTC U20 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is the company’s first 5G smartphone that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The HTC U20 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.