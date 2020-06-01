You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.5 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The HTC U20 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is the company’s first 5G smartphone that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The HTC U20 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.5 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
