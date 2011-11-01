  • 04:32 Dec 25, 2019
Sensation XE

HTC Sensation XE

Price :

Rs. 39990

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 November, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.4
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 1730 mAh
  • Display : 4.3 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 768 MB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 39990

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 November, 2011
  • Operating System :Android 2.3.4
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 1730 mAh
  • Display : 4.3 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 768 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone wtih dual camera, 8 MP primary camera with dual-LED flash, Android v2.3.4 (Gingerbread) OS, 1.5 GHz dual-core processor & Wi-Fi connectivity.

Display

Type

Super LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Pixel Density

256 ppi

Screen Size

4.3 inches

Memory

RAM

768 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB (1 GB user available)
Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps, stereo sound rec)

Battery

Capacity

1730 mAh (Li-ion)
Talktime

9 hrs

Standby Time

310 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

126.1 x 65.4 x 11.3 mm (4.96 x 2.57 x 0.44 in)
Weight

151 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.5 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8260 Snapdragon)
Operating System

Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread, upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich, HTC Sense UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 80 kbps Up to 236.8 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

MHL

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, eAAC+, WMA, WAV with Loud Speaker)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263, H.264, WMV, XviD)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

HTC Image gallery

Latest HTC Mobiles

HTC Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies